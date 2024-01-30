Odisha: CHSE norms for handling of +2 question papers

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to check question paper leak ahead of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE)-2024, to be held in February, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has issued a notification, asking authorities concerned to strictly follow the fresh manual circulated for handling of sealed question paper packets to be dispatched to the examination management hubs (EMHs).

As per the notification, the council following its meeting with collectors and district- level committees has finalised 1,160 examination centres and tagged the centres to 202 EMHs identified on the basis of facilities and infrastructure available in the higher secondary schools.

The principals, who are often assigned the responsibility of EMH supervisors, have been asked to designate room close to their chamber as the strong room and ensure round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.

EMH supervisors have also been asked to ensure required facilities at the strong room so that CCTVs can be connected to the CHSE server for live steaming of the place as and when needed.

Round-the-clock power back-up and internet facility with a minimum 50 mbps speed has been mandated for the EMHs.

The EMH supervisors have also been asked to keep the strong rooms guarded by armed police round-the-clock. On the other hand, the principals have been asked not to accept the responsibility in the event of anyone from their family or nearest relation sitting in the exam.

The principals, as EMH supervisors have also been asked to coordinate with district administrations and ensure smooth transport of sealed question paper packets to the centres on the day of the exams.

AHSE-2024 exam will begin on February 16 and continue till March 20. A total of 3,84,597 students (3,59,039 regular and 25,558 ex-regular) from all streams including Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will appear in the exams this year.

Though Plus II exams remained smooth last year, the allegations of question paper leak in Class X board exam 2023 had rocked the Assembly. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, however, clarified it to be some printing error and not any leak.

CHSE authorities said officials concerned and stakeholders have been asked to remain alert in this regard.