Odisha’s R-Day tableau best among states

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha tableau has been adjudged the best among states at the national-level Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi this year.

This was informed by the I&PR department on Monday. The awards to states were given away in two categories, the judge’s choice, won by Odisha and people’s choice went to Gujarat.

Odisha’s tableau rolled on Kartavya Path after a gap of three years. While the theme of Republic Day this year was ‘Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka’ (India-Mother of Democracy) and ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the state showcased women’s empowerment in Raghurajpur heritage village and a ‘Kandarpa Hati’ in its tableau which was followed by a group of 14 Sambalpuri dancers.

The 45 feet long, 14 feet wide and 16 feet high tableau was designed by eminent artists Gajendra Sahoo and Kirti Kishore Maharana. It had two components - a replica of a Kandarpa Hati (a popular Pattachitra design depicting Krishna Leela where nine women are entangled with each other to form the shape of an elephant) and women artisans of Raghurajpur village in Puri.

“I am happy that we finally got an opportunity to participate after three years and won the award. The tableau showcased how women in every family of Raghurajpur are empowering themselves with local craft and also becoming financially independent by selling their products both within and outside the state,” said Sahoo. Maharana added through Kandarpa Hati, an attempt was made to depict women as strong as an elephant.

Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das expressed his happiness over the achievement. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate people of the state. “It is a matter of great pride and joy that Odisha’s tableau has been adjudged as the best tableau in the #RepublicDay Parade this year in the Judges Choice category. The tableau was indeed a visual delight that showcased the colours, culture and craftsmanship of Odisha in its full glory. Heartiest congratulations to all my sisters and brothers of Odisha,” he posted.