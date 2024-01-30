Student’s throat slit in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A Class X student sustained critical injuries after two bike-borne miscreants slit his throat at Kuleilo Bazaar within Athagarh police limits on Monday.

The incident occurred when the victim, Surya Narayan Das (15) of Udaypur village and student of Ananta Dalei Bidyapitha was returning home after attending classes at a coaching centre at around 5 pm.

Sources said Das had halted at a shop to buy biscuits when two miscreants arrived at the spot on a black Pulsar bike and slit his throat. After attacking the student, the miscreants who were wearing helmets fled the spot.

Locals rushed the injured student to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The reason behind the attack on the student is yet to be ascertained. No FIR was filed by Das’ family members till filing of this report.