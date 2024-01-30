Surendra Sai statue to be installed at Asirgarh Fort

BHUBANESWAR: The Madhya Pradesh government has expressed its willingness to install a life-size statue of eminent freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai at Asirgarh Fort in Burhanpur district.

Responding to a request of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured that a well-thought plan will be prepared soon after consulting experts on the subject.

In a reply to Pradhan’s January 18 letter on the matter, Yadav said it would be a fitting tribute by the people of Madhya Pradesh to the great freedom fighter who laid down his life for the freedom of the country.

In his letter, Pradhan had requested the chief minister to install a statue of Veer Surendra Sai along with a memorial depicting the saga of the great revolution and and his associates in Asirgarh Fort.

Sai and his associates participated in the freedom movement in 1857 and were incarcerated in Asirgarh jail from June 1865 to February 1884. Sai died in the jail on February 28, 1884. Pradhan thanked the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the gesture.