BJYM enrols 1.57L first-time voters in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In an overdrive to catch hold of first time voters ahead of the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the BJP, has successfully-enrolled 1.57 lakh new voters.

The state unit of the Yuva Morcha had targeted to rope in around two lakh newly-enrolled electorates into the party fold before the Navamatadata Sammelan virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Voters Day (January 25).

“We were expecting online registration of at least 1.8 lakh new voters but could achieve 1.57 lakh members. The number may go up after final consolidation of the registered members,” state BJYM president Abhilash Panda said.

With the crucial Assembly and Lok Sabha elections approaching, the newly enrolled members have been assigned the task of motivating youth of the state to vote for BJP. With the party all set to launch ‘Gaon Chala Abhijan’ from February 9, the new members of the party will be encouraged to work for the party at 1,005 mandals (zones).

Apart from conveying the message of the party to the voters, they will help register new voters on the NaMo Navamatadata web portal, he added. He said the Yuva Morcha is planning to organise a state-level rally in Bhubaneswar in March to protest rising unemployment, vacant posts in government services, non-implementation of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs in the state.