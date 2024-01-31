‘Drunk’ doctor thrashed after patient’s death in Odisha's Bhima Bhoi Medical College

BALANGIRI: Tension flared up in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) on Monday night after attendants of a patient who died during treatment, assaulted an on-duty doctor accusing him of being drunk.

Sources said one Niku Barik of Kandhapalipara was admitted to the hospital on Monday after he complained of severe abdominal pain. The doctor on ward duty treated him. But later in the night, Niku’s condition worsened following which family members asked the nurse to fetch the doctor.

Khristadatta Nag, a relative of the deceased patient, alleged that when Niku became critical, no doctor was available to attend to him. “After waiting for three hours, we found the doctor who was in an inebriated condition. But by then, our patient had died,” he said.

Nag further claimed that the drunk doctor was not able to stand and walk properly. “When we asked him about the delay, the doctor argued with us and said he was on ICU duty.”

On realising that the doctor was drunk, Niku’s family members started to assault him. On hearing the commotion, security guards of the hospital rushed to the spot and rescued the doctor.

Hospital superintendent Manasi Panda said a probe has been ordered into the incident. A team of doctors will investigate the matter and if the allegations are found to be true, action will be taken against the erring doctor, Panda added.