Odisha: CRPF jawan found hanging in city hotel

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was found hanging in a hotel room at Ashok Nagar within Capital police limits on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased, Mir Singh (44) was a resident of Rajasthan and was posted in a battalion in Jharkhand. He had checked into the hotel on January 26.

While the door of the room in which Singh was staying was not locked from inside, the hotel staff said they had heard him speaking to someone loudly on his phone.

While Singh’s call details will be examined, his family members have been informed and they will reach the city soon to receive the body.

More details on the matter will be known after questioning of the family members, police said. A UD case has been registered in this connection.

