MALKANGIRI: A junior engineer of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) in Malkangiri Sanjay Kumar Mohanty has landed in Vigilance net for allegedly amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.

Vigilance sleuths carried out simultaneous raids at Sanjay’s rented accommodation at Malkangiri and houses at six other locations including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jaleswar besides his father-in-law’s house at Pokhariput.

He had been working as a junior engineer in CADA since 2008. He owned 11 plots in Jaleswar, a triple-storey building and an apartment in Bhubaneswar.

Cash of Rs1.43 lakh, passbooks of multiple bank accounts and 30 ATM cards, postal and insurance deposits, a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers, among other things, were found in his possession during the searches. The officials continued the searches till filing of this report.