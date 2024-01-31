Odisha government tightens bond rules for joining private hospitals

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to retain MBBS graduates of government medical colleges, the state Health Department has asked private healthcare institutions not to engage any doctor unless they obtain an affidavit from them confirming they are not violating any bond provision for post PG service.

As per modifications made to the two-year service bond conditions for MBBS passouts, medical graduates joining private hospitals registered under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Act will have to submit an affidavit sworn in before an executive magistrate to the effect that they are not violating any bond provision for the post PG service and have fulfilled all the conditions.

The bond conditions will be applicable for all candidates taking admission in government medical colleges, either under state or all India quota in PG diploma, diplomate national board (DNB), doctorate national board (DrNB), MD, MS, MDS, DM and MCh courses.

A resolution issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said, the candidates will have to serve in any government health institution of the state for two years after completion of the courses.

The director of medical education and training (DMET) has been asked to ensure no admission is made in any PG and post PG course without submission of bond at the time of admission. In case a candidate gets opportunity for higher studies immediately after completion of course, the bond ceases to operate and will come into force after return from studies. However, they will be required to submit a declaration in the form of an affidavit.

The State Medical Council will not release the NOC for registration in any other state unless it receives a clearance from the DMET regarding fulfilment of bond conditions. “Defaulters (for not serving in state for two years after completion of course) will have to pay double the amount of stipend/salary received during study period. Candidates leaving the course before completion leading to lapse of a seat will be liable for a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and the amount of stipend/salary received,” the resolution stated.

In case of non-payment of penalty, recovery procedure will be initiated against defaulters violating the bond conditions.