Practise crop diversification, adopt new tech: Naveen advises farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon farmers to practise diversification of crops, adopt modern technology to get better yield and make Odisha a developed state of the country.

Addressing a function at Lok Seva Bhawan to mark conclusion of Pani Panchayat fortnight, the chief minister said it is no longer a government programme but has turned into a movement. Stating mega lifts have been brought into the purview of pani panchayats, he said steps have been taken to involve more women in the programme. So far, 40,000 pani panchayats have been formed in the state.

The chief minister said that farmers are central to the development of the state and efforts are being made to provide irrigation to agricultural land. Irrigation projects are being completed on time using modern technology as per 5T principles. The state government has made a provision of Rs 600 crore for command area development, he informed.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said a transformation has taken place in agriculture and water resources sectors because of the innovative steps taken by the government.

Development commissioner Anu Garg said pani panchayats have constructed 13,000 km long field channels and irrigation is being provided to 13 lakh hectare crop land through this.N