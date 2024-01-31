Two servitors get into a fight over sale of flag in Srimandir

PURI: High drama was witnessed at Srimandir after two servitors exchanged blows over sale of temple flags near the Natamandap on Tuesday.

Sources said Bapi Mohanty, a Chunara servitor who is in charge of tying flags to Nilachakra atop the Srimandir, found another servitor of Mekap sect selling old flags to a devotee. When he raised objection, a tussle broke out between the duo. A fist fight ensued leaving both of them with bleeding nose.

Later on the day, Bapi lodged a complaint with Simhadwar police in this connection.

Due to the incident, there was delay of four hours in fixing the flag atop Srimandir. After mediation of some senior servitors, the Chunara servitor tied the flag on the temple mast at 7 pm. According to the record of rights of Srimandir, Chunara servitors are assigned the duty of changing the flags on the mast every day.