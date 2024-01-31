Virtual learning, digital evaluation in schools soon

BHUBANESWAR: After developing infrastructure of schools under ‘Mo School’ and 5T initiative, the state government will now establish remote teaching infrastructure in more than 5,000 government and aided schools to provide holistic education to children through technological intervention.

Sources in Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) said the School and Mass Education (SME) department is looking to introduce virtual classrooms and digital assessment as part of a comprehensive education technology solution under ‘Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Initiatives’ to enable disadvantaged children, both geographically and financially, to have access to high quality centrally managed learning opportunity.

Initially the state government has planned to set up the virtual classrooms and digital assessment system in 5,370 government and aided high schools. The major components of the remote learning infrastructure will be virtual classrooms with interactive flat panel, student digital assessment devices and performance analytics dashboards. Four main studios and eight zonal-level regional studios for remote interactive teaching through two-way satellite connectivity will be set up as part of the required central infrastructure.

Sources said satellite connectivity has been planned as a majority of rural regions in Odisha either lack internet connectivity or do not have high speed connection. Satellite connectivity will prove most efficient and reliable for schools located in such regions.

Virtual education will help students learn the concepts faster and in an efficient manner with the help of digital content from central and zonal studios. The system will also enable OSEPA authorities in assessing students through digital assessment devices and maintain their record, said an official from OSEPA.

He said OSEPA also plans to set up dedicated resource teams and state-level experts to design different learning contents and impart them virtually. The contents will be developed both in Odia and English for the students of Class VI to XII. Moreover, the official said even school teachers will be able to take live classes from their homes or any other place using personal computer or mobile application. As per OSEPA officials, the RFP for selection of agency for implementation of the project has already been floated through OCAC.

