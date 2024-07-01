Bhubaneswar Diary: Organisational changes in State's Congress on the cards!

A wave of political turbulence is seemingly brewing within the Congress after the ink attack on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Sarat Pattanayak recently as the party headquarters now remains locked since the incident took place. Besides, while demand for his removal among senior leaders has only strengthened post-elections, Pattanayak is nowhere to be seen in Bhubaneswar these days. There are murmurs among some partymen that the OPCC chief has likely already tendered his resignation taking moral responsibility for the defeat but another faction denies it. A senior Congress leader said clarity in this connection will emerge after arrival of a two-member AICC committee around July 14. Meanwhile, things seem to be taking a different turn as the nine newly-elected tribal MLAs of the party are coming together under the leadership of Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka. Organisational changes in the party are expected soon, a senior leader remarked.

- Bijay Chaki

Jena’s retirement post on X draws mixed reactions

Chief secretary PK Jena bid adieu to his bureaucratic post on Sunday with a heartfelt post on X. While his post attracted thousands of views in no time, netizens were quick to enter into a virtual discussion of grievances and praises alike, for him.