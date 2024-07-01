BMC to generate biomass briquettes from green waste

BHUBANESWAR: In a push to ‘waste to wealth’ drive of the government, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to produce biomass briquettes by processing the green waste generated in the capital city separately.

The civic body also plans to set up a processing unit for flower waste generated in temples to be used in marketable products. The proposals have been taken up during the recent corporation meeting, said officials of BMC sanitation wing.

As per the proposals, BMC will set up a processing plant where chipper, grinder, hammer and dryer will be used to convert green garbage such as grass clippings, shrub, wood etc., to biomass briquettes. These briquettes will then be sent to different pharmaceutical companies, power plants, food processing units and cement plants to be used as alternative fuel.

An official said currently BMC has engaged eight vehicles to lift green garbage from different roads in the city. Similarly, one light commercial vehicle each has also been provided to 44 wards to collect green garbage separately.

The official, however, said in absence of a dedicated facility for their processing, the wastes are being dumped either at Pokhariput or Gadakana TTS near Sainik school. “As per plan, BMC will engage one agency picked through tender to set up the plant and take care of its operation and maintenance for at least three years,” he added.

Deputy commissioner (sanitation) Manoranjan Sahu said the capital city dotted with hundreds of old temples generates around 400 to 500 kg of flower waste that can be treated separately to create wealth from waste and check pollution of tanks and water bodies.

“Accordingly, the civic body has a proposal to set up a small flower processing plant where used flowers can be processed in making scented candles, perfumes, incense sticks, natural dyes. Once finalised, it will initiate steps to identify a site for setting up of the plant and select vendor to manage it,” he said.