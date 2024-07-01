Cuttack Municipal Corporation to come up with e-waste eco park soon

CUTTACK: To effectively handle the environmentally hazardous electronic waste generated on a daily basis, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has planned to set up an electronic waste eco park (e-waste eco park) in the city soon.

The decision has been made keeping in view the increased generation of waste from electronic articles. The e-waste eco-park will aid in dismantling, recycling and remanufacturing the electronic waste in a safe and scientific manner.

Presently, around 229 vehicles have been engaged for collection of garbage from 59 wards under CMC. Of the garbage weighing around 300 tonne collected per day, around 60 tonne is converted into compost through micro composting centres of the CMC. Of the remaining around 240 tonne garbage, at least 40 tonne is e-waste comprising discarded keyboard, mouse, TV remote, cell phone battery, charger and smart watch etc.

CMC commissioner Bijay Kumar Das said as of now, the civic body is in search of a suitable land for setting up the e-waste eco park. “After the land is identified, a proposal will be sent to the government for approval,” he said adding, the park will facilitate environmentally safe disposal of e-waste using innovative technology.