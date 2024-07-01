Dilip Ray urges Ashwini Vaishnaw for coach factory in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Former union minister Dilip Ray has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider setting up a Vande Bharat coach manufacturing unit and railway research and development facility at Bondamunda.

Ray met Vaishnaw on Saturday and discussed several key issues for development of railway infrastructure in Rourkela. The former minister urged Vaishnaw to explore the possibility of setting up a Vande Bharat coach manufacturing unit and railway R&D facility at Bondamunda. While Vaishnaw assured to try his best to set up the facilities, Ray said the initiatives will generate significant employment opportunities in the region and also help develop numerous associated facilities.

Sources said South Eastern Railway (SER) has a large land bank at Bondamunda which houses the second largest marshalling yard of the country. They said Rourkela is a bulk revenue generator for Chakradharpur Division of SER and has an added advantage as cost-effective quality steel from Rourkela Steel Plant can be procured for the coach manufacturing unit. Moreover, sooner or later the proposed East-Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) of DFC Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) through Rourkela is going to become a reality.

Ray said the railway minister also gave positive assurance to upgrade the sub-divisional hospital of SER at Bondamunda. He said the hospital serves a large number of railway beneficiaries but faces the risk of getting downgraded to a health unit due to shortage of doctors and other facilities.

He said the minister assured to expedite development of Rourkela and Panposh stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and expeditiously complete the ongoing Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project. This key rail line project, moving at a snail’s pace due to land acquisition hurdles, is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, facilitate goods and passenger movement among important industrial regions and boost economic development of the region.

Ray said, “We discussed the establishment of a detachment-free rake examination facility at the exchange yard in Bondamunda to improve railway operations. The project has faced delays due to land disputes and immediate resolution of the issues will enable continuation and completion of the vital project.”

Vaishnaw also assured to upgrade and further develop Bondamunda sub-divisional post office. The former minister said, “I invited the railway minister to visit Rourkela to personally assess what can be done for betterment of our city. The minister graciously accepted the invitation.”