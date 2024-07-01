Odisha

Eight hospitalised after suspected gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant

The incident happened when work was underway for a gas pipe connection at blast furnace 5 of the steel plant
BHUBANESWAR: Eight people fell ill after gas leakage at state-owned SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident happened at blast furnace 5 of the steel plant, RSP's director in charge Atanu Bhowmick said.

The eight persons, who fell ill, were immediately sent to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), he said.

Among them are an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee and some outsourced staff, he added.

"I met all of them and they doing fine," Bhowmick said.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, he said.

The incident happened when work was underway for a gas pipe connection, another official said.

