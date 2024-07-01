Odisha: Accidental firing kills woman, daughter hurt

BHAWANIPATNA: A woman was killed while her daughter sustained critical injuries after her husband accidentally fired at them with a country weapon at Ranpur village within Karlapat police limits of Kalahandi district.

While the incident occurred on Friday evening, the woman, Jema Dei (35) succumbed to her injuries at VSS Medical College and hospital on Saturday.

As per sources, the accused, Bana Majhi had a dispute with his brother and after a heated exchange of words came out of his house with his country weapon. Bana’s son tried to pacify him but the former accidentally pulled the trigger of his weapon injuring Jema and daughter Divya (9).

Jema and Divya were rushed to the district headquarters hospital and shifted to VSS Medical College and hospital. While Jema succumbed, Divya’s condition is stated to be critical. SDPO Sunaram Hemrum said Bana has been detained and is being questioned. Police are investigating the matter.