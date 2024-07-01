Odisha's SFSL gets infra boost ahead of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita launch

The premier forensic institution now has next-generation DNA sequencing equipment, a rapid DNA testing system, brain mapping device, layered voice analysis and an automated drug analyser. Apart from this, it is equipped with the latest mobile phone and laptop unlocking system.

“These new equipment and devices will now significantly reduce Odisha Police’s dependency on forensic laboratories in other parts of the country like Gujarat, New Delhi and Hyderabad,” said a senior officer at State Police Headquarters.

Explaining about the next-generation DNA sequencing equipment, he said it can even test one picogram, the average weight of the DNA in one cell, and can carry out genetic identification of a person by drawing the samples from his/her siblings. Similarly, the rapid DNA testing system will be very handy in examining pieces of evidence related to sexual offences and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as it will be able to provide the reports in 24 hours.

“The brain mapping of the suspects or accused will help the investigators find out if they are concealing any information, while the layered voice analysis (LVA) technology will also aid them in the investigative process,” said the officer. SFSL’s LVA technology can also be used to examine a suspect over the telephone, said police sources.

Sources said SFSL already has a narco analysis test facility which is expected to start along with brain mapping within a month. The automated drug analyser will be very helpful too, as SFSL officials will now be able to examine more than 150 contraband samples at a time.

Meanwhile, as the workload of forensic science laboratories across the country is expected to increase after the three new criminal laws become effective from Monday, SFSL has requested Odisha government to enhance its manpower. Sources said SFSL’s proposal is being considered by the government.