Orissa HC seeks clarification over halt on boating in Taladanda

CUTTACK: The suspension of the recreational boating facility on the renovated British-era Taladanda Canal at Jobra, months after it was launched, has come under the scanner of the Orissa High Court, which has sought clarification from the state government on the issue.

The facility with eco-friendly boats was run on batteries instead of fossil fuel like diesel and petrol and provided a much-needed recreational avenue for the citizens of the city as well as visitors.

The special bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narsingh which is dealing with the civic problems and development issues in Cuttack city has fixed July 25 for further consideration of the matter.

Taking note of media reports that the Tourism department has suspended the boating facility since November last year, the bench directed the state counsel to obtain instructions on why it was stopped and what are the plans for its resumption.

“As per the media reports, the Tourism department launched an eco-friendly boat ride on Taladanda Canal to attract more visitors to Cuttack. Huge investment has been made for such purpose. Such reports further indicate that Taladanda Boating Complex and Food Court were inaugurated on September 16, 2023 but boating services have been stopped since November 10, 2023. Let the counsel for the state obtain instruction as to why the citizens have been deprived of such facility and whether there is any proposal to resume it and if so, when it would be restored,” the bench ordered.