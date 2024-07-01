PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to rollout in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has begun the process to roll out Prime Minister - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana that aims to install rooftop solar to get free electricity for 300 units to one crore households in the country every month.

In response to the previous BJD government’s election promise of 100 units of free electricity to every household every month, the BJP had promised to implement PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana which will facilitate electricity through solar installations at a negligible price or for free.

A fortnight after BJP formed the government in the state, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has directed the districts to issue necessary instructions to the PRIs for adequate measures in promoting adoption of solar energy under the programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. The scheme will not only boost local economy and employment generation along with enhanced energy security, but also aid in achievement of the country’s commitment for green climate through rooftop solar by 2026-27.

Under the scheme, panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) would be provided incentives for promoting rooftop solar installations in the rural community. Households will be provided with a subsidy to install solar panels on their roofs. The subsidy will cover up to 40 per cent of the cost of the solar panels. Rooftop solar photovoltaic systems can be installed on any type of roof having sufficient load bearing capacity.

If a consumer with an average monthly electricity consumption of 150 units installs a system of one to two kilowatt, he/she is eligible for a central financial assistance (CFA) of Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000. For average monthly electricity consumption of 150 to 300 units and an installed capacity of two to three kilowatt, the CFA is Rs 60,000 to Rs 78,000.

Special secretary of the PR&DW department Swayamprava Mohanty has asked the collectors to initially involve panchayats which are involved in thematic planning for promoting the adoption of solar energy among the households in their periphery. They have been advised to take steps to reach more people and make them aware about the benefits of the scheme.

So far, 43,101 applications have been received in the PM-Surya Ghar portal from 30 districts in the state and 75 vendors have registered for providing solar panels. The highest 4,136 applications have been received from Balasore, followed by 3,330 from Bhadrak, 2,325 from Jajpur and 1,830 from Khurda.