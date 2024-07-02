Four kids hospitalised with diphtheria symptoms in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Four children, all aged 10, have been rushed to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH), Koraput after showing symptoms of diphtheria after medical teams identified the cases on Monday.

This development comes amidst an ongoing door-to-door survey and health awareness programme conducted by the Health and Social Welfare department in Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon blocks of Koraput district, following recent child deaths.

According to sources, two children from Kumbhari and two from Balipeta villages in Narayanpatana were found with suspected diphtheria symptoms during surveillance by medical teams. They were immediately taken to hospital for further treatment. The children have been placed in an isolation room, and their swabs sent to both district and state public health laboratories for testing.

However, their condition is currently stable. Koraput ADMO NM Satapathy said, “The presence of diphtheria bacteria can only be confirmed after receiving positive lab reports. Meanwhile, our teams are taking all necessary measures in remote areas of Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon to address any reports of illness.”

Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan has directed all CDPOs of different blocks to be vigilant about children’s health in their areas and asked anganwadi workers to assist local health staff in conducting door-to-door health check-up of children.

Official sources indicate that the Koraput health administration is preparing to re-vaccinate children in vulnerable areas where diphtheria vaccine failure may have occurred.