Lok Adalats can’t play role of courts, says Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has advised the Lok Adalats to resist a temptation for playing the role of regular judges and constantly strive to function as conciliators.

The court made the observation while quashing an award given by a Permanent Lok Adalat on the issue of installation of coach indication boards at Balangir railway station recently.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “The endeavour and effort of the Lok Adalats should be to guide and persuade the parties, with reference to principles of justice, equity and fair play to compromise and settle the dispute by explaining the pros and cons, strengths and weaknesses, advantages and disadvantages of their respective claims.”

The Permanent Lok Adalat (PSU), Balangir- Sonepur had given the award on a petition seeking direction to the station manager of Balangir railway station to install coach indication boards at the station as in their absence the public are facing lot of inconvenience. Two advocates of the Balangir Bar Association had filed the petition a decade back.