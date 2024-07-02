Odisha CM holds grievance hearing, 1.5K people log in on first Monday

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of 16 years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday brought the public grievance redressal cell back to life again with more than 5,000 people turning up to air their problems and issues before the CM.

With about 1,540 complaints registered, the chief minister accompanied by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and three ministerial colleagues gave a patient hearing to the aggrieved people and issued necessary instructions to department authorities concerned for early resolution of their problems.

“The chief minister and his ministerial colleagues met the people and went through their complaints. They disposed of most of them barring those with legal issues. Matters with legal complications have been left for competent courts to decide. Rest of the complaints were referred to departments concerned for quick disposal,” sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) told TNIE.

Hearing of public grievances started at 10.30 am and continued till 5 pm as the people who attended the cell insisted that they would not leave the place without meeting the chief minister.