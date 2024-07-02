Odisha CM holds grievance hearing, 1.5K people log in on first Monday

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of 16 years, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday brought the public grievance redressal cell back to life again with more than 5,000 people turning up to air their problems and issues before the CM.
With about 1,540 complaints registered, the chief minister accompanied by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and three ministerial colleagues gave a patient hearing to the aggrieved people and issued necessary instructions to department authorities concerned for early resolution of their problems.
“The chief minister and his ministerial colleagues met the people and went through their complaints. They disposed of most of them barring those with legal issues. Matters with legal complications have been left for competent courts to decide. Rest of the complaints were referred to departments concerned for quick disposal,” sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) told TNIE.
Hearing of public grievances started at 10.30 am and continued till 5 pm as the people who attended the cell insisted that they would not leave the place without meeting the chief minister.
Exuding confidence that 99 per cent of the registered complaints will be resolved shortly, Majhi said he has instructed district administrations to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism at their level so that such a large number of people from far off places do not have to come to the state capital to seek resolution of their problems.
“We are going to streamline the system both at district and state-level to dispose of maximum number of registered complaints every Monday. All my ministerial colleagues will be present at the grievance cell to assist me in resolving the complaints in the shortest possible time,” Majhi told mediapersons after the hearing.
He further appealed the people to first approach the district collectors and other designated district-level officials with their issues. There will be no need to come to the CM’s grievance cell if their problems are solved at district-level, he said.