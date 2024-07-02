Odisha to receive above normal rains in July: IMD forecast

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon lull in June is set to be broken with Odisha expected to witness abundant rainfall activity this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Issuing the rainfall and temperature outlook for July, the IMD said India is most likely to receive normal to above normal rainfall in the month. “The probability of Odisha receiving above normal rains in July is 35 per cent to 45 per cent. The rains will boost agriculture activities and help farmers in sowing crops,” the national weather forecaster said.

Though Odisha is expected to receive good rains this month, weather experts are closely monitoring the conditions as the latest monsoon mission coupled forecasting system (MMCFS) has indicated that La Nina phenomenon is likely to develop during second-half of the season.

Climatologically, La Nina is known to favour the Indian monsoon, but the east and northeast regions end up either receiving normal or below-normal rains during such a year. However, the weather experts are optimistic about the state receiving good amount of rainfall as there are other conditions which may have a positive impact on the monsoon over the region.

Odisha has suffered a 24 per cent rain deficit in June. The met office attributed the deficit to sluggish progress of the monsoon, formation of only one low pressure system over Bay of Bengal against an average of three in June and weak Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO).

On the day, some parts of the state including the capital city received rains. The rainfall activity is likely to enhance in the state from Thursday onwards, the Met Office said.