Deficit rainfall threatens kharif crops in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Deficit rainfall, despite predictions of heavy rain, has severely impacted kharif paddy cultivation, spelling disaster for farmers across Ganjam district.

With all water sources, including rivers, remaining dry, the upcoming agricultural season looks grim. Most of the district’s cultivable lands are rain-fed due to inadequate irrigation coverage, bundling up the problem.

Farmers were hopeful for a good kharif harvest following the IMD forecast of normal rainfall. However, the monsoon’s inconsistent arrival has led to growing despair among them. Most farmers have not yet begun agricultural work due to the lack of water supply.

This year, the district administration set a target to cover 4.5 lakh hectares of land under kharif cultivation.

According to chief district agriculture officer Sudhansu Kumar Nanda, of the total land, 1,78,900 hectares were meant for paddy, and non-paddy crops were planned for 1,26,850 hectares. “Typically, after Akhi Trutiya, the lands should be ploughed for sowing, but the lack of rain has delayed this process,” he added.