Law professor stabs father to death in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A law professor working with a private university in Bhubaneswar allegedly stabbed his father to death over a financial dispute, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The accused Anirudha Choudhary, in his late 30s, attacked his father Sunil Choudhary, a retired employee of the central PSU National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) after a heated exchange with him.

Anirudha's mother was present when he committed the ghastly crime and in a bid to save her husband's life, she telephoned their neighbours at around 4 am when the incident is reported to have taken place.

The neighbours rushed to Sunil's rescue only to find him lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Initial investigation revealed Sunil was staying with his wife at a flat in Rangamatia area within Mancheswar police limits, while Anirudha, an assistant professor, lived with his spouse in a nearby apartment. Anirudha's wife reportedly had gone to her parents’ house recently after they had a fight over some personal dispute.

Police said, Anirudha visited his father's house on Tuesday evening. He is reported to have asked Sunil to lend him some money as he wanted to clear his loans. "We were never aware of any dispute between the father and son. Sunil has immovable assets at various places. However, there was never any issue between Sunil and Anirudha over property," one of the deceased's friends told media persons.

The accused did not attempt to flee and the neighbours nabbed him from the spot. He was later handed over to the police who also seized the weapon of offence from the crime scene.

Mancheswar police and a scientific team immediately launched a probe into the matter. DCP Prateek Singh also visited the spot to take stock of the investigation.