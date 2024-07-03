Surrogate moms too have maternity leave right: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has held that employees who become mothers through surrogacy have the same right to maternity leave as provided to natural and adoptive mothers.

The court directed the government to incorporate this aspect in the relevant provisions of the rules to treat a child born out of surrogacy in the similar manner as a child born out of the natural process and provide the commissioning mother with all the benefits provided under the norms.

The ruling came in connection with the case of an Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer Supriya Jena who was denied the 180 days maternity leave as she became a mother through surrogacy.

While quashing the orders against sanction of 180 days maternity leave to the OFS officer, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “If the government could provide maternity leave to an adoptive mother, it would be wholly improper to refuse to provide maternity leave to a mother who had begotten a child through surrogacy procedure. Maternity leave should be granted to employees who become mothers through surrogacy to ensure treatment and support for all new mothers, irrespective of how they become parents.”