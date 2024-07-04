14-year-old boy dies after alleged injection error at private hospital in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at a private hospital in Mangalabag’s Kathagola area here after a 14-year-old boy died allegedly due to administration of wrong injections on Wednesday. The deceased, Rashmi Ranjan Mallick, was a resident of Mansinghpatana within Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district.

As per the complaint filed by Rashmi’s father Rabindra Mallick in Mangalbag police station, he brought his son to the private hospital on June 27 and consulted with doctors about the cyst growing on his neck. After going through the prescribed blood test and ultrasound reports, the doctors suggested to remove the cyst through surgery.

“Accordingly, we admitted Rashmi to the hospital at 11 am on Tuesday. After talking with the doctors over phone, the nurses administered three injections to Rashmi before he was shifted to the operation theatre for surgery. Soon after, my son lost consciousness and became critical. The staff then advised me to shift Rashmi to Hi-Tech Hospital as the private hospital lacked the necessary facility to treat him,” alleged Rabindra in his FIR.

The hospital staff even called an ambulance to shift Rashmi immediately. However, the ambulance staff refused as the patient had already died. They wanted a doctor of the hospital to accompany them in the ambulance for shifting the body to another hospital. Subsequently, the doctors declared Rashmi dead, the FIR added.

While Rashmi’s father demanded strict action against the doctors and nurses responsible for his son’s death, the hospital authorities termed the allegation of medical negligence as baseless as the patient was administered anti-gas and vomiting injections. It is suspected that the patient died due to heart failure, they clarified.

ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarti said police have sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact injections that were administered to the patient and under which circumstances, the boy became critical.