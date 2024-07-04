72 animals to be shifted from Taptapani to Chandaka wildlife sanctuary in Bhubaneswar

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials are preparing to translocate at least 72 sambar and spotted deer from Taptapani deer on Ganjam-Gajapati border to Chandaka wildlife sanctuary in Bhubaneswar.

As many as four spotted deer were translocated from the park to Chandaka last week. The Taptapani deer park, spread over 1.86 hectare land is a major attraction for visitors after the hot water spring. The deer park was established in 1980 with a few animals and now their number has gone up to 128. Besides, the park also houses 57 sambar, one emu, one barking deer and a sloth bear.

However,due to over crowding of animals at the park, the need was felt to shift them to Chandaka in Bhubaneswar and Lakhari valley wildlife sanctuary in Ganjam, said RCCF SC Swain adding that decision has been taken to shift 72 animals from the deer park.

As per the decision, while 32 sambar will be translocated to Chandaka wildlife sanctuary, 40 spotted deer will be shifted to Lakhari valley, soon the RCCF said adding preparations are on to shift the animals. He said, the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) had received permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to shift the wild animals.