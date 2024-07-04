Experts highlight AI and precision medicine as key to revolutionising Indian healthcare

BHUBANESWAR: As the country prepares the action plan for Viksit Bharat in 2047, precision medicine and use of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnosis and treatment can revolutionise the healthcare sector, said scientists and healthcare experts at a national round table here on Wednesday.

The experts emphasised on point-of-care diagnosis and treatment so that the remotest parts of the country can access advanced diagnostics and have access to doctors from specialised fields. The round table was organised by Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), New Delhi as a precursor to the action plan being prepared at the national level.

Executive director of TIFAC Dr Pradeep Srivastava said India used to be the pharmacy of the world once. But now, the Indian pharma industry is heavily dependent on imports for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), key starting materials (KSMs) and basic chemicals.

“We are preparing a roadmap to ensure that all key materials are developed in the country itself and make India self-sufficient in pharmaceuticals in next two decades,” he said and stressed on the use of technology, which can be used to meet the challenges faced by the healthcare sector due to shortage of doctors and diagnostics infrastructure.