Gajapati briefed on trinity’s health as rituals continue in Puri

PURI: A team of daitapatis and Patimahapatra servitors on Wednesday, in ghanta, chhata and kahali processions, went to Sri Nahar (palace of Puri king) along Grand Road in a ritual called ‘Rajprasad Bijee’ and apprised Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb of the health condition of the Trinity who is recovering from fever in the Anasar ghar of Sri Jagannath Temple here.

The Trinity, during the recovery period, were administered phuluri oil and dasmula aushadhi. While their clothes were changed from white to coloured, they were seated on a platform called ‘chaka bije’. The servitors informed the Gajapati that the deities would be ready to board the chariots for their nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple on July 7. The deities were taken ill after the grand bathing ritual on Snana Purnima.

The deities have been on fruit diet while the temple vaidya (physician) treated them with herbs and oils. During the period, the daita servitors carry out some secret rituals in Anasarghar. The Gajapati advised the servitors that since a rare event as per the temple almanac will occur after 53 years, rituals like netra utsav, nabajouban vesha, and Rath Yatra will be performed on a single day. He exhorted the servitors to work unitedly to ensure all the rituals were observed on time as per the prescribed schedule.

The Gajapati said he was glad that President of India Droupadi Murmu will witness the Rath Yatra in Puri this year. He also informed that Justice Arijit Pasayat committee is expected to meet on July 5. The initiative to open the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar (inner treasury compartment) may be taken up at the meeting, he added. Meanwhile, after the deities recover from illness, Banaklagi seva (facial make up) will be performed to give them a rejuvenated and youthful look.