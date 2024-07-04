Inadequate infrastruture, doctor shortage ails railway hospital in Odisha's Bondamunda

ROURKELA: Struggling with lack of infrastructure and inadequate doctors, the sub-divisional railway hospital of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Bondamunda in Rourkela is not even capable of providing primary healthcare to around 8,000 railway employees and their families.

Sources said around 6,000 SER employees posted at Bondamunda and Rourkela along with their families depend on the 65-bed hospital which neither has any specialist doctors nor proper pathological testing facility. With recent posting of a doctor the hospital presently has three MBBS doctors who on rotational basis attend to patients, emergencies and also perform administrative tasks.

While pathological tests are outsourced, the hospital has an outdated X-Ray machine. A private pathological technician collects samples once a day for testing outside and there are no tests available for emergency cases. The operation theatre remains defunct in absence of a surgeon. Emergency and accident cases get immediately referred to tie-up hospitals including the Ispat General Hospital (IGH), Rajasthan Seva Sadan and CWS Hospital.