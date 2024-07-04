No vending zone on Bada Danda: Puri civic body to Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Puri municipality on Wednesday submitted an undertaking before the Orissa High Court stating neither vending zone would be established nor licence granted for opening of shops on Bada Danda from the Bada Sankha to Gundicha Temple stretch in the pilgrim town during the Rath Yatra.

The issue of keeping the Grand Road in Puri free from commercial vending during the chariot festival from July 7 was taken up by the Orissa HC on the day. Rajat Kumar Sahoo, a resident of the town, had raised concern by way of a PIL seeking the court’s intervention to keep the 2.5 km stretch of national highway (NH) from the Shree Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple a non-vending zone.

The petition alleged that Puri municipality issued quotations for auction and allotting licences for commercial vending along Bada Danda, while the National Highway Authority (NHAI) had issued no objection certificates (NOCs) for public utilities stalls.

Senior advocate PK Rath appearing on behalf of the petitioner contended that Puri municipality has no authority to allow vending zones and grant temporary licence for carrying out business on Bada Danda as it has been declared NH 203 by the NHAI.