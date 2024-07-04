Odisha govt asks OHPC to use max reservoir water

BHUBANESWAR: As overall rainfall in the state has, so far, logged a 24 per cent deficit, there is no significant improvement in water level of major reservoirs which significantly contribute to generation of cheap hydro power.

Even as water level in Hirakud, Balimela, Indravati, Upper Kolab and Balemela reservoirs stands at the same level last year, the hydro power stations of the state are meeting peak demand of about 1000 MW on a daily basis despite drastic fall in the daily demand.

The peak power demand of the state touched a record high of about 6,800 MW with the instantaneous peak demand crossing 7,000 MW mark in May and June due to an unprecedented prolonged heat wave condition from April to June end.

The average summer demand of the state registered a growth of 12 per cent from 5,200 MW in 2023 to about 5,800 MW during this summer. However, the average daily demand of the state hovers around 4,600 MW to 5,000 MW after sporadic rainfall across the state.