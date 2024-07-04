Odisha govt asks OHPC to use max reservoir water

BHUBANESWAR: As overall rainfall in the state has, so far, logged a 24 per cent deficit, there is no significant improvement in water level of major reservoirs which significantly contribute to generation of cheap hydro power.
Even as water level in Hirakud, Balimela, Indravati, Upper Kolab and Balemela reservoirs stands at the same level last year, the hydro power stations of the state are meeting peak demand of about 1000 MW on a daily basis despite drastic fall in the daily demand.
The peak power demand of the state touched a record high of about 6,800 MW with the instantaneous peak demand crossing 7,000 MW mark in May and June due to an unprecedented prolonged heat wave condition from April to June end.
The average summer demand of the state registered a growth of 12 per cent from 5,200 MW in 2023 to about 5,800 MW during this summer. However, the average daily demand of the state hovers around 4,600 MW to 5,000 MW after sporadic rainfall across the state.
With monsoon becoming resurgent and IMD predicting good rainfall in the next five days, the state government has directed the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to use maximum water of the reservoir for hydro power generation, official sources said.
The state is now getting around 1,500 MW from its own thermal power at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district, importing 1400 MW from captive generating units and drawing less than its share from the central share, sources in Gridco said.
The state has been losing out about 400 MW of power from the Darlipalli super thermal power plant as one unit of 800 MW has taken a scheduled shut down for nearly two months. The unit of NTPC is expected to be back to the state grid this week.
The water level in Hirakud dam is 30 ft below the full reservoir level of 630 ft. The minimum draw down level of the dam is 590 ft.
Similarly, the hydro position of Upper Indravati Power Stations with a generation capacity of 600 MW is 627 metre as against the full reservoir level of 642 m. The water level at Balimela reservoir is 1453 ft as against FRL of 1516 ft. The peak generation from the two power stations on Tuesday was 295 MW and 378 MW respectively.