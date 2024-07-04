Senior BJD leaders hold meet to quell disquiet in party

Soon after the meeting, around 24 BJD corporators met at a hotel in the city and announced that there was no difference among them. “Nobody is trying to divide the BJD corporators and no one is going to join the BJP. Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is our unchallenged leader,” said another corporator Bhupesh Nayak. The corporators are stated to be loyal to former minister Ashok Panda who lost from Ekamra Assembly seat in the elections.

Differences among the BJD corporators came to the fore recently during the elections to standing committees of BMC where candidates were fielded by various factions. The dissidents were led by corporators Amaresh Jena, Biranchi Mahasupakar and Sangram Paikray who had unsuccessfully lobbied for BJD tickets in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about a split among the corporators after Jena along with some others met BJP MLA Babu Singh from Ekamra segment on his birthday on Tuesday.

In another development, former Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal said anti-incumbency was one of the major reasons behind BJD’s debacle in the elections which those in-charge could not read. Biswal said he had met party supremo Naveen before the polls and apprised him about the ground situation.