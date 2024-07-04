Survey for Jeypore airstrip upgrade on

JEYPORE: Koraput administration has kicked off survey for upgrading Jeypore airstrip from 2C to 3C category to facilitate larger aircraft operations from the town to other areas in the coming days.

At present, the airstrip has a 1,200-metre long and 30-metre wide runway which can only accommodate small 18-seater aircraft.

However, there has been a demand before the state and Central government for large aircraft service from the airstrip to cater to the needs of people.

To fulfil the demand, the district adminstration comprising revenue and public works department (PWD) officials has initiated measures to extend the runaway to enable large aircraft service. The existing runaway will be extended from 1,200 metre to 2,700 metre and the width aised from 30 metre to 45 metre. The administration has decided to acquire around 300 acre land inn Umuri and Akamba panchayats for the runaway extension project. For this, houses, farm land, business establishments and green patches in the areas will be acquired by the administration within the next two months.

Meanwhile, the joint survey of PWD and Revenue department is underway in the areas for land survey. Official sources said the land survey will be completed in next couple of days and then PWD will submit a project plan to both state and Central government for necessary funding.

“We have already surveyed around 50 per cent of land for the airstrip expansion project and will complete the job in next couple of days,” said Jeypore PWD executive engineer Kshirdhar Kandhpani. Necessary funding for the project can be sought only after assessing the cost of acquired land for the project, he added. Last year, air services commenced from Jeypore with small aircraft having capacity of nine passengers operating daily to Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. After the upgradation, aircraft with capacity of 72 passengers can operate from the airstrip.