Majhi mandates Odia for all official work, promises cultural revival

BHUBANESWAR: Making a strong pitch for inculcating ‘Odia Asmita’ in governance system, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that henceforth Odia will be the language for all official purposes.

Starting his work from the designated office chamber of the chief minister (CMO) in the third floor of Lok Seba Bhavan, Majhi directed that all files placed before him should be in Odia language only.

“All government work will be done in Odia language. The Odisha Official Language Act will be amended if necessary to widen the use of the Odia language both at official and non-official levels. The state administration will be run by Odia language and the official language law will be strictly followed,” he said.

The chief minister had been functioning from the state guest house since being sworn-in on June 12 as the CMO was not ready. He received a warm welcome by his ministerial colleagues and officials on entering the CMO for the first time.

Majhi disposed of some official files through Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), an e-governance initiative for speedy disposal of citizen services in effective and transparent manner and said that arrangements will be made for application of appropriate technology to facilitate the widespread use of the Odia language at both public and private level.

Reiterating BJP’s priority to cultural preservation, re-establishment of Odia Asmita and propagation of Odia language, he said steps will be taken to reorganise Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi.