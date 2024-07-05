Majhi mandates Odia for all official work, promises cultural revival

BHUBANESWAR: Making a strong pitch for inculcating ‘Odia Asmita’ in governance system, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that henceforth Odia will be the language for all official purposes.
Starting his work from the designated office chamber of the chief minister (CMO) in the third floor of Lok Seba Bhavan, Majhi directed that all files placed before him should be in Odia language only.
“All government work will be done in Odia language. The Odisha Official Language Act will be amended if necessary to widen the use of the Odia language both at official and non-official levels. The state administration will be run by Odia language and the official language law will be strictly followed,” he said.
The chief minister had been functioning from the state guest house since being sworn-in on June 12 as the CMO was not ready. He received a warm welcome by his ministerial colleagues and officials on entering the CMO for the first time.
Majhi disposed of some official files through Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS), an e-governance initiative for speedy disposal of citizen services in effective and transparent manner and said that arrangements will be made for application of appropriate technology to facilitate the widespread use of the Odia language at both public and private level.
Reiterating BJP’s priority to cultural preservation, re-establishment of Odia Asmita and propagation of Odia language, he said steps will be taken to reorganise Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi.
The Odissi Research Centre will be reinvigorated and Odia Bhasa Pratisthan will be revamped, he said.
Majhi said, the state government will promote qualitative research on ‘Odia Asmita’ and reading habit among the new generation for which a library movement will be launched across the state. “A translation academy will be established for the propagation of Odia language and literature. Steps will taken for use of modern, simple and accessible technology for translation of the Odia literature to other languages,” Majhi added.
The chief minister further announced to set up an Odia Asmita Bhavan and constitute a Language Commission. In a move to promote art and culture, the CM said an integrated culture building will be set up in each district. Vacancies in Odia language teachers at high school level will filled up on priority bases.
“The government is promise-bound for the development different heritage sites. The proposed Paika memorial at Barunei will be constructed expeditiously and a Paika Academy will also be set up there. All works will be done with the cooperation and consultation of the people,” Majhi said, seeking suggestions on more steps needed to promote Odia language and culture in every field.