Man held for beheading elderly woman over sorcery suspicion in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Badasahi police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing an elderly woman in Mayurbhanj district over suspicion of sorcery. The accused was identified as Babuli Mohakud of Nischintapur village under Kendudiha panchayat while the victim is Gouri Behera (72) of the same village.

Sources said Mohakud and his family suffered from various ailments since a long time. Despite seeking medical and other forms of help, their condition did not improve. Mohakud believed Behera was using sorcery to harm his family.

On the morning of the incident, after smoking ganja, Mohakud took an axe and approached Behera, who was sitting by the roadside. He allegedly attacked her, severing her head from her body. Shocked, the villagers apprehended Mohakud as he attempted to flee and informed Badasahi police.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, seized the axe, and took Mohakud into custody. Gitanjali Behera, the daughter of the deceased, filed a formal complaint. IIC Umashankar Nayak stated that during interrogation, Mohakud confessed to the crime, claiming he acted under the influence of ganja. Mohakud also tried to attack other villagers, who narrowly escaped.

“Preliminary investigations revealed no prior disputes between the families. Mohakud has been charged under sections 103 and 302 of the IPC,” Nayak informed. The accused will be presented in court following procedural formalities and investigation is on, he added.