Sambalpur police bust fake 'Special 26' agency, two arrested, mastermind at large

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police busted three fraudsters’ attempt to recreate the Akshay Kumar blockbuster ‘Special 26’ in real life by enlisting youths in a fake agency which they called the ‘Raid Action Wing’ (RAW).

Two of them, identified as Satyaranjan Sahu (43) of Remuna in Balasore and Shivnayan Seth (23) of VSS Colony within Hirakud police limits of Sambalpur, have been arrested. Mastermind of the racket, identified as Sukanta Kumar Ratha of Gajapati district, is at large and being pursued by the police.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the accused posed as officers of the fake organisation ‘Raid Action Wing’ and targeted educated youth in search of jobs. They lured the victims of Central government job in the fake agency and asked them to complete tasks as probationers to secure permanent posting in the organisation after collecting certain fees from them.

The accused issued ID cards and authorisation letters on a fake letterhead with Government of India and RAW logo along with ‘International Organisation Against Crime and Corruption’ printed on it. The youth were asked to raid excise shops and narcotics hideouts and seize items and hand them over to the accused. They had duped as many as six youths in the district, Bhamoo said.