Tech teams arrive as software glitch continues to delay passport services in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Adoption of new software for passport application posing serious inconvenience to applicants even three months after its rollout in the state has prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to send in an expert team to look into the glitches.

On Thursday, a technical team of MEA arrived at Bhubaneswar regional passport office (RPO) to examine the technical problems.

The MEA had launched Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) in Bhubaneswar and Nagpur on a pilot basis on April 1.

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was selected as the service provider for the project but ever since the launch, its new software threw up problems with applicants having to wait for at least two months to get appointments.

Under PSP V1.O, the Bhubaneswar RPO was able to deal about 850-900 daily appointment applications for normal and tatkaal passports, police clearance certificate (PCC) required in some countries for people visiting on work permit or student visa as well as to clear the cases-on-hold where document submission was pending.

However, after PSP V2.0 rollout in April, the daily passport appointments dropped to 20 per cent. Currently, tatkaal passport appointments have been increased but regular passport appointments are carried out at a slow pace.