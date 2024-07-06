AI, drone & special app to manage Rath Yatra crowd in Odisha

PURI: Crowd management poses one of the biggest challenges for police during Rath Yatra. In order to ensure the global festival and all rituals associated with it are conducted smoothly, Puri police have decided to go hi-tech this time.

At a meeting on the day, additional DGP Dayal Gangwar said police will use artificial intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras which have already been installed at Badadanda, the venue of the festival and at other strategic places of the town to keep a watch on crowd. The footages from the cameras will be monitored live from two integrated control rooms. For the first time, all vehicles coming to Puri including two-wheelers will be counted. This will help the authorities take steps to prevent congestion and traffic snarls in the town.

This apart, a public announcement drone (PAD) will be flown over Puri-Bhubaneswar NH to inform devotees of black spots. Authorities have identified around 30 traffic black spots along Puri-Bhubaneswar, Puri-Brahmagiri and Puri-Konark highways. The drone weighing around 15 kg is equipped with a public announcement system and can fly 30 to 100 metre above the ground.

Besides, police have launched a WhatsApp Chatbot App to help devotees plan their routes. A QR scanner code has been released for the public which can be downloaded into any Android mobile phone. With the help of the App, one can get on-time information on traffic restrictions ahead, nearby parking places, hotels, drinking water fountains, toilets, presence of lifeguards along the beach and other such facilities.