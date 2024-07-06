CM mandates Odia for all government work, may amend Language Act

BHUBANESWAR: Odia is yet to be used as the language of administration in Odisha which achieved statehood in 1936 on the basis of language. Seven decades have passed since The Odisha Official Language Act was enacted for use of Odia language at the official level. Yet, when it comes to government work, officials continue to use English along with Odia.

This prompted Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to announce on Thursday that all government works will be done in Odia language from now on. If necessary, the Act will be amended to widen the use of Odia language at the official level.

The Orissa Official Language Act came into force on October 15, 1954, mandating that Odia shall be the language to be used for all or any of the official purposes of the state. Since then, the Act was amended five times, including in 1963 and 1985, which made provision for continuation of English in addition to Odia for transaction of business in state legislature and use of ‘international form of Indian numerals’ in place of Odia numerals for official purposes respectively.

“Since the 1963 amendment allowed use of English in addition to Odia, it occupied the dominant place in administrative work. After language experts raised a hue and cry over this, the Act was amended again in 2018,” said Subrat Prusty, member secretary of city-based Institute of Odia Studies and Research.