Farmers’ collective in Odisha fights exploitation through unity

BARGARH: In Bargarh district, the rice bowl of Odisha, a cluster of villages under Bheden block have banded together to protect themselves against exploitation during paddy procurement. Around 1,200-odd farmers under Resham market yard have overcome the challenges of ‘katni chhatni’, creating a unique model of unity, self-reliance and resilience, without depending on the government system.

Come harvesting season and farmers in Odisha face a myriad procurement issues plaguing livelihood and saleability of their harvest. Registration, crop damage due to poor infrastructure at market yards, lack of labour force and trouble with token generation are a few to name.

Topping it all is the practice of ‘katni chhatni’ (deduction) employed by unscrupulous millers and their agents who undercut prices and deduct a certain quantity of paddy on pretexts of quality issues which has triggered a wave of agitations by the farming community over the years.

However, farmers at Resham market yard and three nearby paddy procurement centers (PPCs) including Padhanpali, Sighenpali and Salhehpali have developed an efficient system that ensures smooth procurement. They have joined hands to form a robust network that addresses procurement challenges without relying on government intervention. The farmers by pooling resources and sharing knowledge have created a model that meets government quality standards and fights procurement woes successfully.

The villagers formed committees at each PPC level wherein they collect a token amount of money from every member ahead of the procurement season. Once procurement process starts, the pooled fund is used to hire personnel who guard crops at the market yard. They also employ staff to keep records of paddy dumped at market yard besides token dates of farmers while scheduling procurement in consultation with farmers. Expenses like food for labourers engaged for loading and unloading paddy and protection from rains are met from the fund pool. Until a few years back, getting gunny bags was a problem but farmers shifted to large plastic bags to solve the issue.