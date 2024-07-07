Odisha Fire Services mobilizes extensive resources for Rath Yatra safety

BHUBANESWAR: In view of a large gathering expected in Puri during Rath Yatra, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service has deployed six motorcycles equipped with extinguishers to deal with fire mishaps.

The two-wheelers are equipped with water mist-based systems and are meant to tackle emergencies in narrow lanes of the town where fire tenders cannot be sent. This apart, the department has mobilised 44 fire fighting vehicles for the festival of which 18 will be used to sprinkle water on devotees at Badadanda on Sunday. An advance rescue tender has also been stationed in Puri to handle any emergency.

As there is a possibility of rain in Puri in the next 24 hours, Odisha Fire Service has also kept ready 11 high capacity de-watering pumps. Overall, the department has deployed 510 fire personnel to carry out operations in case of an emergency. The fire personnel will remain present at important locations like Singhadwara, railway station, bus stand, sea beach and near other water bodies. Five power boats are on standby to carry out rescue operations if any untoward incident takes place at ponds or other water bodies in the town. DG Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi reviewed all the arrangements which will remain in place till Bahuda Yatra on July 19.