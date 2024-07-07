Odisha: Puri set for a grand, magnificent Rath Yatra

PURI: The stage is all set for Rath Yatra of the holy Trinity as all roads lead to Puri.

This year, rituals like Netra Utsav, Nabajouban darshan and Rath Yatra will be conducted simultaneously. As per the temple almanac, the stipulated 15-day Anasar period of the deities was reduced to 13. This year is also special as President Droupadi Murmu will witness the fete and also pull the chariots. In the annals of temple history, no President or prime minister of the country has ever witnessed the festival in the town.

Since the vital rituals will be performed on a single day, it will delay pulling of chariots. As per the schedule released to media, priests will perform regular chores of deities like mangal arati, abakash, tadap lagi, mailum, rosa homa, suryapuja and offering of Gopal bhog to the deities. The Dutta Mahapatra servitors will do the facial of the deities known as ‘Banak lagi’ to give them a refreshed and youthful look for ‘Nabajouban darshan’.

The administration has prohibited Paramanik (ticket) and free darshan of the deities during the pahandi inside the temple. The Daita servitors will take hours to fix chhenapatta, kusmi, and bahutakanta, the protective armour on the deities to help them bear the stress of pahandi.

On Sunday, the ceremonial pahandi of the deities will begin by 1.30 pm and completed by 2.30 pm. Gajapati Dibyasingha deb will perform ‘chherapahanra’ (sweeping of the decks of three rathas with a golden broom) and it will be completed by 4 pm. The pulling of the chariots will begin by 5 pm.