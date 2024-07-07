Odisha's Chanakya Hospital sealed over lack of registration, following NHRC order

CUTTACK: The district administration on Saturday sealed Chanakya Hospital, a private healthcare facility at Ranihat, as it was allegedly not registered under the Odisha Clinical Establishment Act. The move came in response to the direction of the National Human Rights Commission.

As per sources, the matter came to light after the family members of one Kishore Dash of Mangalpur in Jajpur district, who had died during treatment in 2021, filed a petition with the NHRC alleging negligence by hospital authorities. While hearing the case, the Commission found that the hospital was not registered under the said Act. The owner of the hospital had pleaded that he had applied for approval of the building plan under Sarbakhyama Yojana but could not register as the process was delayed.

Dissatisfied, the NHRC three months back ordered that the health facility be closed. Later, the hospital owner approached the Orissa HC in this connection. CDMO Makaranda Beuria said the high court had given the hospital owner one month time to register the facility under the Act. “Since he failed to register the hospital within the said timeline, the hospital was sealed,” he said.