Medical education in Odia has many challenges, say experts

According to educationists, major obstacles to the successful implementation of Odia-medium medical education lie in proper translation of textbooks, dearth of qualified faculty proficient in both medical subjects and Odia language and limited takers for the medium.

Translating comprehensive medical textbooks and terminologies from English to Odia is another hurdle. Medical textbooks are highly specialised and technical, and translating them requires not only a deep understanding of medical science but also the ability to convey complex concepts accurately in Odia. This process will be time-consuming and require skilled translators with expertise in both medical science and the Odia language, they said.

A retired principal of a medical college said, “The current pool of medical educators in Odisha is predominantly trained in English. Finding or training new faculty members with proficiency in Odia will be too difficult. Besides, before introducing MBBS courses in Odia, the government has to start teaching Plus II Science subjects in the language,” he said.

The response from students to the idea of studying medical education in Odia also has been lukewarm. According to recent data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the number of students appearing for the NEET exam in Odia has increased, but the figure is not encouraging.