Odisha: Chariot pulling postponed as devotee touches deities

KENDRAPARA: The 65-feet-high chariot ‘Brahma Taladhwaja’ of Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara also known as Tulasi Khetra, could not be pulled on Sunday after a devotee touched the deities.

The deities are taken from the shrine to Gundicha temple, around 2 km away. “But a devotee touched the deities on the chariot just before the start of the journey after which we organised a ritual bath (Maha Snana) of the deities for three hours. Owing to the ritual the chariots could not be pulled on the day and will be taken to Gundicha temple on Monday,” said executive officer of Baladevjew temple Balabhadra Patri.

Several devotees who braved hot and humid weather, were left disappointed after the chariot pulling was postponed for a day, said Narahari Mishra, a priest of the temple. Some of them blamed the temple management committee for the incident. “Only priests of the temple have the right to touch the deities before the chariot is pulled. But a devotee under the nose of the authorities embraced the deities in the presence of priests on the chariot,” said Jiban Das, a devotee.

Additional district magistrate Nilu Mohapatra said the district administration has made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the hot and humid weather conditions prevailing in Kendrapara. “We have deployed fire personnel and others to sprinkle water on the devotees. At least 10 ambulances and health officials are on high alert to provide medical assistance to devotees,” the ADM said.