Odisha govt directs district collectors to take swift action against land encroachers

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another attempt to make government land encroachment free, the state government has directed districts to act expeditiously and initiate action against land grabbers.

In a letter to all collectors, additional chief secretary (ACS) of Revenue and Disaster Management department Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to make a realistic survey of rural and urban encroachments and remove them as per rules. The district collectors have also been instructed to protect government land by suitable fence and conspicuously displayed board by utilising the funds provided for the purpose.

Stating that concerns were raised by the government on large scale encroachments at a recent high-level meeting, Sahu said due to encroachment of government land in both urban and rural areas, at times, smooth allocation of land for developmental purpose is impaired.

“One of our primary works is optimum management of land resources and allocation of adequate land for developmental purposes and different sectors of the economy,” he pointed out.

Not only are the developmental works halted due to encroachment, the ACS maintained that the opportunity cost of encroached government land is unrealised in such cases and the concomitant litigation arising out of illegal encroachment remains a challenge for all.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department has advised the collectors to communicate immediately in case of inadequacy of funds for fencing to protect public land from encroachment. They have also been asked to submit compliance reports every fortnight.